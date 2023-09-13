Hyderabad: 25-year-old man hacked to death in Kanchanbagh

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:03 AM, Wed - 13 September 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 25 year-old man was hacked to death at Hafezbabanagar in Kanchanbagh on late on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the man Shaik Nazeer (25) a resident of C Block Nagar was attacked by a group of four to five persons with sharp edged weapons. He sustained injuries and rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

DCP South East Ch Rupesh said they are trying to establish the motive behind the murder and identify the persons involved. Nazeer was allegedly involved in the murder of one Vishal Shinde reported at Zaheerabad about a couple of years ago.