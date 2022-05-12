Youngster hacked to death in Langer Houz

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:44 AM, Thu - 12 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old man was brutally murdered at Langer Houz by a group of persons on Wednesday night.

The victim, Mohd Jahangir, a resident of Shaheen Nagar, was seen having an argument with around three persons on the Langer Houz – Attapur road after which he was attacked with knives and daggers. As the man collapsed due to bleeding injuries, the assailants fled the spot.

A few locals who tried to intervene were threatened by the assailants. The police are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .