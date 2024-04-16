| Hyderabad 25 Year Old Stabbed To Death At Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: 25-year-old stabbed to death at Bahadurpura

The victim Mohd Khaleel alias Gannu, was waylaid and attacked with sharp edged weapons at Bahadurpura.

By IANS Published Date - 16 April 2024, 09:44 AM

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old-man was stabbed to death by unknown assailants at Bahadurpura on Monday night.

Khaleel sustained severe bleeding wounds and was rushed to a hospital by local people where doctors pronounced him dead.

DCP (south) P Sai Chaitanya said the man might have been stabbed due to personal rivalry and efforts are on to identify and arrest the assailants. A case is registered .