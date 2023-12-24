Hyderabad: 30,000 visitors at Nehru Zoo Park on Sunday

Sunday was no different, as thousands from across the city, along with families thronged the zoo to celebrate Christmas holidays and the long weekend.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:19 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Nehru Zoo received record footfall during Christmas holidays.

By last count, based on the estimates, the Nehru Zoological Park received a record 30, 000 visitors on Sunday. Senior zoo officials said that people belonging to all age categories and all walks of life were spotted enjoying the thrill of viewing wild animals.

While it was a struggle to manage a crowd of nearly 30, 000 visitors, senior Zoo officials said that they have ensure no untoward incident takes place at the main gate and even in the inside campus of the Nehru Zoom.