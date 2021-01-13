Hyderabad: CSIR-IICT, University of Mysore sign MoU

The MoU will benefit students at both institutes in collaborating on various areas and improve the quality of research

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), and the University of Mysore have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to take up collaborative research in identified areas of mutual interest, a press release said.

Student training programmes, faculty exchange programmes, sharing of instrumentation facilities and submission of joint projects are some areas in which both institutes will collaborate. The MoU will benefit students at both institutes in collaborating on various areas and improve the quality of research. Exchange programmes will aid in understanding the region-specific issues and develop distinct solutions through research.

The IICT Director, Dr S Chandrasekhar and Vice Chancellor of Mysore University, Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, exchanged the MoUs in the presence of Dr.K.S. Rangappa, former Vice Chancellor of Mysore University.

