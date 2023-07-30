Hyderabad CP CV Anand transfers 163 inspectors with new postings

The reshuffling aims to optimize the police force's effectiveness and enhance operational efficiency across various departments.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand on Sunday issued orders transferring 163 Inspectors and giving them new postings.
A few of the Inspectors with their new postings are Amjad Ali Khan (Special Branch), N Ravi (SHO Gandhinagar PS), Mohd Shakeer Ali (SHO Bandlaguda PS), Ravi Kumar Anapa (SHO Mangalhat PS), P Shiva Chandra (SHO Santoshnagar PS), Shaik Khader Hussain, (SHO Charminar Traffic PS), Sreenath Reddy T (Task Force East), Ajay Kumar Yagagani (Task Force South) and K Chandrasekhar (SHO Charminar PS).