Hyderabad CP CV Anand transfers 163 inspectors with new postings

The reshuffling aims to optimize the police force's effectiveness and enhance operational efficiency across various departments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Photo: ANI

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand on Sunday issued orders transferring 163 Inspectors and giving them new postings.

A few of the Inspectors with their new postings are Amjad Ali Khan (Special Branch), N Ravi (SHO Gandhinagar PS), Mohd Shakeer Ali (SHO Bandlaguda PS), Ravi Kumar Anapa (SHO Mangalhat PS), P Shiva Chandra (SHO Santoshnagar PS), Shaik Khader Hussain, (SHO Charminar Traffic PS), Sreenath Reddy T (Task Force East), Ajay Kumar Yagagani (Task Force South) and K Chandrasekhar (SHO Charminar PS).