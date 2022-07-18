| Hyderabad 5 Year Old Boy Drowns In Water Sump At Narsingi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy who accidentally fell in a water sump while playing at his house in Narsingi on Saturday, died in hospital on Sunday night.

According to the Narsingi police, the child, T.Ramu, was playing with his father’s mobile phone when his parents were eating in the house on Saturday evening.

“He is suspected to have accidentally fallen into the water sump while playing. He was immediately rescued and shifted to the hospital, where he died,” police said.

The Narsingi police booked a case and are investigating.