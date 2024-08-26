Woman dies of electric shock in Kothagudem

The incident took place when the deceased, Komaram Sammakka and her husband Nagaiah were rearranging goods in their home cum kirana shop at the village.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 August 2024, 05:34 PM

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A woman died of electrocution at Pandurangapuram village of Pinapaka mandal in the district on Monday

They both suffered electric shock when they came in contact with bare electric wires. Sammakka, who fell unconscious, was taken to the government hospital in Manugur along with her husband by her relatives.

The doctors after examining Sammakka declared her dead. Nagaiah’s condition was said to be stable.