Hyderabad: 78 kg of marijuana seized, inter-State gang held in Keesara

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:53 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Hyderabad: An interstate gang of drug peddlers operating from the Andhra-Odisha Border region was arrested by the Keesara police on Monday. Officials seized 78 kilos of marijuana from them.

The arrested persons were Shaik Mohammed (31), a catering worker from Nacharam, Shail Muneer (38), a truck driver from Ghatkesar and G.Sammaiah (49), a cab driver from Boduppal. The prime suspect, Iqbal, is absconding.

Police said Iqbal procured marijuana from the AOB region and with the help of his accomplices, was smuggling it to customers at various places. On Saturday, they collected marijuana in 40 bags and were smuggling in cars to Zaheerabad via Hyderabad.

“The drug was found during checking near Keesara,” police said.

