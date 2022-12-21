Hyderabad: 8 organs from two brain dead youngsters donated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: Family members of two youngsters, a 14-year-old class 10th student Busa Swareena and 18-year-old Gaddamidi Yadagiri, who were declared as brain dead by doctors, have donated the organs of the deceased, as part of Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On December 15, the class 10th student sustained grievous injuries in an accidental fall from the fourth floor of an apartment. The girl received ICU care for more than four-days at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills but her health condition did not improve. The doctors declared her as brain dead and her parents gave consent to donate organs.

A total of five organs including liver, kidneys, and two lungs were retrieved and allotted to transplant centres.

Yadagiri was injured in a road accident on December 16 and was shifted to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda. With health condition not improving, the doctors declared him as brain dead on December 19.

The family members including his father Gaddamidi Narsimhulu and brothers gave consent to donate his organs. A total of three organs including two kidneys and liver were retrieved and sent to different transplant centres, Jeevandan officials said.