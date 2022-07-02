Hyderabad: 9-month-old baby drowns in water sump

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:28 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: A nine-month-old baby boy drowned in a water sump in a house at Kalapather on Friday night.

According to the police, the victim Abu Baker stayed with his parents at Mecca Colony in Kalapather police station limits. On Friday night, he was playing and fell in to the water sump on the premises. Family members, who realised the child was missing, searched for him and found his body in the sump.

“There was an iron cover for the sump but due to some reasons, his mother had not put it,” Kalapather Inspector S Sudharshan said.

A case was booked.