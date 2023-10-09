Hyderabad: ACB officials apprehend two field assistants

The duo was taken into custody and produced before the special court for ACB cases and remanded in judicial custody.

08:13 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught two field assistants of the Rangareddy district court complex in LB Nagar on Monday.

The tainted officers, K.Ramkishan and D.Venkateshwarlu had allegedly demanded bribe of Rs.11, 000 from the complainant, who is a lawyer, for implementing court orders. The bribe amount was recovered from Venkateshwarlu.

