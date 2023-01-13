Hyderabad: ACB officials nab SI on charges of bribe

ACB officials said Sravan demanded a bribe from the complainant for returning the latter’s mobile phone, which was seized in connection with a case.
Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday caught R.Sravan Kumar, Sub-Inspector of Bahadurpura police station, on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.8,000 from a citizen.
ACB officials said Sravan demanded a bribe from the complainant for returning the latter’s mobile phone, which was seized in connection with a case.
Sravan Kumar was produced before the special court for ACB cases.
Further investigation is on.