Hyderabad: ACB officials nab SI on charges of bribe

ACB officials said Sravan demanded a bribe from the complainant for returning the latter’s mobile phone, which was seized in connection with a case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:36 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday caught R.Sravan Kumar, Sub-Inspector of Bahadurpura police station, on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.8,000 from a citizen.

Sravan Kumar was produced before the special court for ACB cases.

Further investigation is on.