Telangana: Panchayat Secretary, Waterman in ACB net in Jangaon district

Published Date - 07:35 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Jangaon: The ACB on Wednesday arrested a Panchayat Secretary and a waterman on charges of accepting bribe in Raghunathpally village and mandal of the Jangaon district on Wednesday. The accused were Mushkam Santhosh (A1) , Panchayath Secretary, at the office of Raghunathpally Gram Panchayat, and Shaga Nageshwar (A2), waterman(outsourcing), working at the Gram Panchayath, Raghunathpally village.

According to a ACB press note, the Panchayat Secretary had demanded the bribe amount of Rs 4,500 and accepted it through the waterman from the complainant Perne Mallesh of Raghunathpally village for doing official favour i.e “to process the house mutation file of the complainant”. The accused will be produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases, Hyderabad.