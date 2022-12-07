Jangaon: ACB traps Narmetta Model school principal, PGT

They were allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 from sweeper/attender Gaddam Renuka at the school.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:10 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

They were allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 from sweeper/attender Gaddam Renuka at the school.

Jangaon: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths have caught Telangana Model School Principal Sripathy Anuradha and post-graduate teacher (PGT) Marati Mallesh, while they were allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 from sweeper/attender Gaddam Renuka at the school at Narmetta on Wednesday.

While Principal Anuradha demanded the bribe, Mallesh took the money on behalf of her from Renuka. The principal demanded the bribe ‘not to harass the complainant in her job and to send the monthly attendance/ invoice to the outsourcing agency for salary payment’.

Both were subjected to a chemical test after handling the tainted currency notes and the bribe amount was recovered from Mallesh.