Hyderabad: Actor Manoj allegedly shoots man at resort in Shamirpet

According to the police, the incident happened at a villa in a resort located at Shamirpet in city outskirts.

By ANI Updated On - 12:33 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man sustained injuries when another person shot at him with an A man sustained injuries when another person shot at him with an airgun at a resort in Shamirpet early on Saturday.

The injured person Siddhart had come along with a woman and a television actor Manoj to the place.

The actor fired upon Siddhart with an airgun leading to injuries to the latter.

On information the police reached the spot and took all the three persons into custody. The police are questioning them.

Siddhart was hit by the pellets and was initially taken to hospital before being taken to police station.

More details awaited.