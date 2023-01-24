Unidentified persons armed with firearms rob wine shop staff in Shamirpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:30 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: Panic struck in the surroundings when two unidentified persons armed with firearms robbed a wine shop staff and escaped with Rs. 2 lakh cash from counter at Uddemarri in Shamirpet on city outskirts on Tuesday early hours.

Sources said the suspects wearing monkey caps came on a motorcycle and threatened the wine shop staff to hand over the day’s collection. When the latter refused, they opened fire in the air and threatened to kill.

They further fled with the cash.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and took up investigation. The CLUES team and Dog Squad too visited the spot. Two bullet shells were recovered from the spot.

The footage from the surveillance cameras at the crime spot and its surroundings are being collected and examined to identify and arrest assailants at the earliest. They suspect an interstate gang from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or Rajasthan behind the armed robbery.