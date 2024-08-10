Hyderabad: Admission process starts for UG at MANUU

The first priority for admission will be for applicants who have appeared in CUET. Students are requested to enter their mobile number and email while submitting the application on which information and notifications will be sent to them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 03:58 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Admissions (DoA) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is inviting applications for admission into various Undergraduate courses.

According to Prof. M. Vanaja, Director, DoA, Intermediate/12th passed students who have not appeared in CUET can also register and apply directly on MANUU admission portal link https://manuucoe.in/RegularAdmission/ from August 12 to 20.

Admissions in B.A. (Hons/Research) are available at Hyderabad campus, Lucknow Campus, MANUU Model School Campus, Hyderabad (Evening college), Varanasi Campus, Bhopal Campus and Darbhanga Campuses whereas B.A JMC (Hons/Research), B.Com (Hons/Research), B.Sc. (Hons/Research), B.Voc.(MIT/MLT/ETT) are available only at Hyderabad main campus.

For details, interested students can contact Ph. 040-23120600 (Extension 1801). For further admission related updates candidates can join and check the telegram channel https://t.ly/A_Alc.