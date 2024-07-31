Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva’n Virasat to be held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Celebrating Hindustani art, culture, and literature, Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva’n Virasat, is set to take place in Hyderabad for the first time on August 3 and 4.

Organized in association with the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism, with support from MANUU, the free event will be held at the DDE Auditorium, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). Commencing on August 3, at 2 pm, with an inaugural ceremony, the evening will feature a variety of engaging performances and discussions.

The highlights of the first day include a conversation on ‘Deccani Urdu Mein Farsi ke Asraat’ with Vice-Chancellor of MANUU Prof. Ainul Hasan and Azm Shakiri, a panel discussion on ‘Quli Qutub Shah, Hyderabad, Aur Deccani Adab,’ a Dastangoi performance by Kafeel Jafri, a Deccani Sheyri Mehfil with poets like Lateefuddin Lateef and Wahed Pasha Quadri, a musical presentation by Dr. Vidya Shah, and a Qawwali performance by the acclaimed Warsi Brothers.

The second day will kick off with Baithbazi: A Game of Urdu Poetry, followed by Sufi singing by Dr. Mamta Joshi & group. Other notable performances include a recital of the Shrimad Bhagwad Geeta in Urdu by Ahmad Rashid Sherwani, a dance performance by National Award-winning Kuchipudi dancer Yamini Reddy, and a panel discussion on ‘Cinema OTT and Theatre: Samajik Sarokar ya Manoranjan’ featuring actors Amil Sial, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Faisal Malik.

The event will close with a Mehfil-e-Sukhan: Mushaera and Kavi Sammelan, featuring legendary poets such as Prof. Ashok Chakradhar, Madan Mohan Danish, and Tahir Faraz.

The performances and sessions will also be available on Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab’s Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram pages.