Hyderabad Airport Express Metro project: Bids invited for General Consultant

HAML Managing Director NVS Reddy chaired the meeting which had over 20 reputed national and international engineering consultancy companies and others in attendance.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:39 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: A pre-application meeting regarding pre-qualification for the General Consultant (GC) for the Hyderabad Airport Express Metro project was held here on Tuesday.

Highlighting the unique features and records set by the first phase of Hyderabad Metro, the world’s largest metro in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, Reddy explained the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to make Hyderabad a Global City.

He has also highlighted the importance of the Airport Metro project in the bouquet of projects planned by the Chier Minister to make his vision a reality.

The GC, which has technical experts and field engineers with good domain knowledge and experience, will assist HAML in all technical and project management-related functions.

It will perform detailed project report review, tender documentation, and evaluation, design management, proof check of designs drawings submitted by various contractors and suppliers, document control, project planning, interface management, construction management, quality assurance and control, health and safety management contract administration, renewable energy system, acceptance standards including defect rectification, O&M plan, training of O&M staff of HAML, and security audit, etc., for the project.

However, all technical, financial, and contract management powers will be exercised by HAML. The GC will guide and assist HAML in the implementation of the Airport Metro project as per the best international practices and safety standards.

The term of the GC is for three years which is the target time frame for the completion of the project. The last date for submission of bids for GC is January 13, 2023.