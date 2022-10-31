Hyderabad airport issues advisory for passengers amid Bharat Jodo Yatra

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:04 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Hyderabad airport issues advisory for passengers amid Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ “Passengers are requested to plan their commute from the city to the airport well in advance during the period of October 30 to November 2 in view of Bharat Jodo Yatra for which traffic diversions have been announced by the traffic police,” RGIA stated in its advisory.

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has advised passengers to plan their commute from the city to the airport in advance till November 2 in view of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Passengers are requested to plan their commute from the city to the airport well in advance during the period of October 30 to November 2 in view of Bharat Jodo Yatra for which traffic diversions have been announced by the traffic police,” RGIA stated in its advisory.

‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will continue in the State till November 7 with a one-day break on November 4. Party leaders said Rahul Gandhi will walk 20-25 km every day covering 375 km in 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies in Telangana.