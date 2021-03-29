Hyderabad: Alert cops thwart man’s suicide bid

The man, aged around 40 years, lived with his family at Durganagar under the Kulsumpura police station limits was saved by the alerted cops

Hyderabad: The Kulsumpura police saved a man who allegedly attempted to end his life over family issues on Monday evening.

The man, aged around 40 years, lived with his family at Durganagar under the Kulsumpura police station limits. According to the police, he latched the door of a room and hanged himself to the ceiling fan when the family members alerted a police patrol that was passing by.

“We immediately rushed into the house and broke the door open before bringing him down. A CPR was performed by our colleague and we rushed him to hospital,” said Ravi, a constable who was part of the team. The man has survived, officials said. Higher officials have appreciated the quick response of the constables.

