Hyderabad: Ankura Hospital gets certification from Great Place to Work Institute

GPTW certificate is recognition for the hospital’s cohesive team culture with clearly defined roles for employees

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: City-based Ankura Hospital for Women and Child Care has received a certification from the Great Place to Work Institute (GPTW).

The GPTW certificate is recognition for the hospital’s cohesive team culture with clearly defined roles for employees. The GPTW recognition is also based on confidential employee survey data assessing their experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership.

The hospital also follows a policy of transparency across operations, leadership and financial management inculcating a sense of trust within the organization, a press release from the hospital on Monday said.

“Our employees across all age groups remain transparent, respectful and trust each other. We follow an open door policy where employees have a right to share their inputs on internal issues, which ensures that they feel valued, respected, and motivated,” Dr. Krishna Prasad Rao Vunnam, Founder and MD, Ankura Hospital, said.

Great Place to Work identifies the top organizations that create great workplaces in India through publishing and certifying the annual Best Workplaces in India list.

Also Read Hyderabad: Home Minister inaugurates 2500 CCTV cameras for Safe City project