Hyderabad: Annual Ashada Bonalu festivities begin

Commencing the annual Ashada Bonalu festivities in the city, devotees presented the first bonam to Goddess Jagadambika.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:22 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: Commencing the annual Ashada Bonalu festivities in the city, devotees presented the first bonam to Goddess Jagadambika on Thursday. The temple and the vicinities were decked up to usher in the festivities which draws large number of devotees not only from the city but also from different parts of the State.

On the occasion of Golconda Bonalu, Ministers, T.Srinivas Yadav, Indrakaran Reddy and Md Mahmood Ali accompanied by Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand participated in a meeting organised at Langar Houz. From there, they went to the Jagadambika temple and presented the traditional ‘pattu vastralu’ to the mother Goddess.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav said the Bonalu festivities were being celebrated on a grand scale after the formation of Telangana State. “As per the directions of the Chief Minister, K.Chandrashekar Rao, all arrangements for grand success of the festivities are in place and a budget of Rs 15 crore has been released,” he said.

As festive atmosphere prevailed, the areas of Golconda and Langar Houz were abuzz with a host of celebrations even as the city administration and various departments were busy making arrangements to ensure devotees faced no inconveniences.

Teams of police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents and a network of surveillance cameras has been set up to keep an eye and maintain a constant vigil. The Ministers said all the departments in coordination have come up with arrangements for smooth conduct of the festivities.