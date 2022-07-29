Hyderabad: 12 get jail for harassing women during Bonalu

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A local court in the city on Friday sentenced 12 persons for harassing women during the Lal Darwaza bonalu which was recently celebrated. They were sentenced for a period between 2 to 10 days. All were aged between 19 and 32 years.

“People, especially women celebrate bonalu with utmost devotion and in large numbers. A few eve teasers took this occasion as an opportunity to harass women. The She Teams caught them, booked cases and produced them before court,” said AR Srinivas, Additional Commissioner, Crimes and In-charge She Teams.

Anybody harassing women assuming that nobody is watching them should know that Hyderabad She teams are vigilant, he warned.