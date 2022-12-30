Hyderabad: Annual Sampradaya Sankeertanotsav begins in grand way

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:02 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: The annual Sampradaya Sankeertanotsav cultural festival, being held in Hyderabad between December 30 and January 8, started in a grand manner on Friday.

As the inaugural presentation, A.V.K.Rajasimmhan Bhagavathar sang in praise of the divine with an amalgam of compositions by several Vaggeyakaras – Jayadeva, Annamayya, Bhadrachala Ramadas to Arunagirinathar, Tukaram, Naamdev and several others.

Rajasimmhan showcased his command over classical music and rich repertoire of several beautiful compositions. Seasoned accompanists included Vijay Balan and S.Ganesh on chorus, Mahavadi Vasu on Violin, Kannepalli Srikar on Harmonium, Hari Sundar on Mridangam and Gopalakrishna on Dolki lent excellent support to enhance the experience

Over the years, Sampradaya Sankeertanotsav has established itself as a prestigious event, with a fine mix of Carnatic Music concerts, Namasankeertana recitals, Abhang concerts, Harikatha, Abhinayam and thematic stage presentations.

The program is also being streamed live on YouTube, with the production association and support of Hope Ad Pvt Ltd.