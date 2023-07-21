Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals complete 23,000 transplants

Published Date - 08:39 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals on Friday announced that its transplant institutes spread over 24 locations, out of which 8 perform liver transplants and 6 perform multi-organ transplants, have completed 23,000 transplants since the launch of Apollo Transplant Program.

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “this milestone is a testament of the advancement of clinical excellence practices we have been able to build in India with two very important aspects at the core- care and technology”.

Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said the country has attracted international patients because of its reputation as a leader in the field of healthcare. “We have established a solid framework for both professional excellence and state of the art technology and are able to meet the complicated demands of patients while maintaining a sharp emphasis on results and care,” she said.