Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals launches Transcatheter heart valve clinic

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:44 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

The heart valve clinic, which was launched on the occasion of the ongoing Hyderabad Valves Conference, will ensure care for valve diseases on par with the international standards.

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills has launched a Transcatheter Heart Valve Clinic, which will be a one-stop, state-of-the-art facility for diagnosing and treating all valve related diseases.

The heart valve clinic, which was launched on the occasion of the ongoing Hyderabad Valves Conference, will ensure care for valve diseases on par with the international standards, provided by highly qualified and experienced cardiologists and cardiac surgeons, press release said.

Dr. P C Rath, Head, Cardiology, Apollo Hospitals said that in the new clinic, patients suffering from valve diseases will be jointly seen by cardiologist and cardiothoracic surgeon and they both take a call on the most appropriate treatment for the patient, which benefits the patient.

Patients not just from Hyderabad, but from all over India can avail the service of this speciality clinic, since such facility is not available anywhere in the country, Dr. A. Sreenivas Kumar, Director Cardiology and Clinical Research, Apollo Hospitals, said.