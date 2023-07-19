Hyderabad: Artist booked for performing with python in Bonalu celebrations

An artist who was identified as Sai Kumar (25) from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, took a serpent out of the basket amidst the crowd, wrapped it around his neck and danced

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: An artist who participated in the recent Bonalu celebrations in the old city with a python was detained by the south zone police.

The incident occurred at Shahalibanda when several dancers and artists were performing in the procession being taken out by a temple. An artist who was identified as Sai Kumar (25) from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, took a serpent out of the basket amidst the crowd, wrapped it around his neck and danced.

A video of this had gone viral on social media. On receiving a complaint from animal activists, the police booked a case under Wildlife Protection Act and rescued the snake and handed it over to the Forest Department. A case was registered.