Hyderabad: ASI injured during drunken drive checking

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: A drunk driver rammed his car into an Assistant Sub-Inspector during a drunken driving check at Nizampet in Kukatpally on Saturday night.

The victim Mahipal Reddy was conducting the checks at Nizampet road when a car driven by a man named Aslam rammed into him. “Mahipal was standing at the spot and inspecting another accident also involving a car which resulted in injuries to a home guard. When he was standing, the suspect reportedly rammed his car into Mahipal,” said S Laxmi Narayana, SHO KPHB.

The traffic police who were at the spot immediately shifted Mahipal Reddy to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Two cases were registered against the drivers of the car for resulting in injury to home guard and the ASI.