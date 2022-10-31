Hyderabad: Atal Incubation Centre at CCMB turns 5

Hyderabad: In the last one-year, the Hyderabad-based Atal Incubation Centre – Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB) has incubated over 80 start-ups, apart from conducting a series of programs for incubation, immersion and acceleration of start-ups, senior officials from AIC-CCMB, on the occasion of completion of five-years of incubating life-science start-ups, said.

In October, 2017, the AIC-CCMB was established at CCMB with the support of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) as one of the first 10 AICs in India.

To mark the occasion, on Monday AIC-CCMB organised celebrations titled ‘High5’. On the occasion, Dr. N Madhusudhana Rao, CEO AIC-CCMB said “The support of AIM, NITI Aayog and CCMB has been vital to the establishment of this incubator”.

Dr. Vinay Nandicoori, Director, CCMB emphasized the importance of incubators like AIC-CCMB for bridging the gap between institutional innovation from research institutes to industry.

Senior scientists and officials including Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Seceratary, DST, Dr. T. Ramasami, Former Secretary, DST, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Dr. H.K. Mittal, Chairman, SISFS, Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, Chairman and CEO, IKP and Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, TIGS were present.