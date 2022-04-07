Hyderabad: Auto driver held with illegal firearm at Bachupally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Miyapur police arrested an auto-rickshaw driver in illegal possession of a firearm and three live rounds at Bachupally here on Thursday.

Police said Gautam Kumar, a resident of Miyapur and native of Bihar, was caught during regular vehicle checking. He tried to escape on seeing the police team and was caught. When the vehicle was checked, the firearm, which had no valid licence, and ammunition were found.

Police said Gautam Kumar procured the firearm illegally from a dealer in Bihar recently. The case is being investigated.

