Hyderabad: Auto driver kills trader in Balapur

According to the police, the victim Mohd Akbar (36), a resident of Wadi e Huda allegedly took a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from an auto driver Mohd Quadri a year ago and failed to return the amount.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:14 AM, Mon - 5 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A trader was murdered by an auto rickshaw driver at Wadi e Huda colony in Balapur on Sunday night over a financial disputes.

“Akbar kept delaying the repayment following which issues started between him and Quadri. On Sunday night, Quadri came to the house of Akbar and attacked him with an iron rod on his head leading to his death,” said DCP L B Nagar, Sunpreeth Singh.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case is booked and Quadri taken into custody.