Youngster dies in accident at Hyderabad’s Balapur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:01 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An intermediate student died after being run over by a lorry at Balapur on Wednesday morning.

The victim Adnan(18) a resident of Pahadishareef was going on a scooter. While overtaking the lorry, his vehicle skidded and the man came under the rear wheels of the lorry and was run over, said the police. He died on the spot.

The police booked a case and are investigating.