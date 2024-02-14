Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal warns against Valentine’s Day celebrations

Bajrang Dal has long opposed the celebration of Valentine's Day, viewing it as a Western import that conflicts with traditional Indian values.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 02:12 PM

Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal has issued a stern warning on Valentine’s Day, declaring their readiness to thwart any celebrations in the city on Wednesday. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) cautioned against revelry in various public spaces.

In a video message, VHP state publicity chief Balaswamy highlighted the groups’ stance, stating, “Bajrang Dal is all set to stop Valentine’s Day celebrations in the city. Vishva Hindu Parishad strongly condemns the practice of promoting fake love in pubs, clubs, hotels, parks, and movie theaters. Bajrang Dal is ready to stop foreign culture and traditions from being imposed on Indians.”

