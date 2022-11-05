Hyderabad: Balka Suman extends financial aid to student who bagged MBBS seat

Published Date - 07:41 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Government Whip Balka Suman hands over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to Raveena in Hyderabad on Saturday

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman has extended a financial aid of Rs.1 lakh to Kota Raveena, a meritorious student who bagged a seat to pursue MBBS, but was struggling to pay her tuition and hostel fee, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Upon learning about the plight of Raveena, Suman summoned her and her parents to Hyderabad and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to them. He congratulated Raveena on securing an admission despite financial challenges. He told other students to draw inspiration from her and excel in academics. He said the State government was striving hard to improve educational facilities.

Hailing from Annaram village in Kotapalli mandal, Raveena scored 454 marks in NEET-2022 and was shortlisted by a government medical college in Mahaboobnagar. She was about to quit studies considering the weak financial background of her parents. ‘Namaste Telangana’ carried a story narrating her condition and Raveena requested philanthropists to donate funds for her fees.

The student and parents thanked Suman for helping them financially. She said that she would perform well in academics and realize her dream to become a doctor. She stated that Suman had motivated her and instilled confidence in her. She had scored 906 marks in intermediate and 9.8 grade points average in SSC. Her parents Kistaiah and Shankaramma are differently-abled persons.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao appreciated Suman for helping Raveena. “Well done Suman,” the Minister tweeted.