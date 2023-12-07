Hyderabad: Barricades being removed at Pragati Bhavan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:46 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Barricades being removed at Pragati Bhavan, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Authorities on Thursday have started the process of dismantling barricades in front of Pragati Bhavan, which will allow public unrestricted access and facilitate smoother traffic movement in the area.

Teams of workers using gas welding equipment started the exercise of cutting down and removing the ten feet high fence. The fence was put up by the authorities after instances of people gate crashing into Pragati Bhavan premises were frequently reported. However, the barricades were also a hindrance for motorists, as they created a bottleneck on the main road causing frequent traffic gridlocks.

The decision to remove the barricades comes days after the Telangana Chief Minister designate Revanth Reddy, who will be sworn-in as Chief Minister today, had said that Pragati Bhavan would be thrown open to the public.

Earlier, in a statement, Revanth Reddy had stated that the gates of the Chief Minister’s residence would be thrown open to the public.

“The gates of Pragati Bhavan will be thrown open to the public. It will be renamed as Dr. BR Ambedkar Praja Bhavan,” declared Revanth Reddy.