Hyderabad-based 7Seas Entertainment launches Gamer Shorts app

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:26 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based game development company 7Seas Entertainment announced the launch of Gamer Shorts, a mobile app for gamers to offer short games, gaming news, analyst perspectives, views on new investments, and innovations. It already has 25 short and easy mobile games in racing, puzzles, and arcade sports genres.

“These games typically do not need a high level of game comprehension. The Gamer Shorts app is now available on the Play Store. The company will soon make the app available to Apple customers. The games are light for Android and iOS. Another 25 such short games will be added to the app,” said L Maruti Sanker, Managing Director, 7Seas Entertainment, in a release.