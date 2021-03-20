Hyderabad-based Banjara Mahila NGO wins Best CSR Award

The NGO is known for working for the underprivileged, orphans and oldie homes over the last five years and has also conducted Covid-19 relief camps in 15 States

Hyderabad: Banjara Mahila NGO, a city-based organisation has received the prestigious HMA Best CSR of the Year award on Saturday.

The NGO is known for working for the underprivileged, orphans and oldie homes over the last five years and has also conducted Covid-19 relief camps in 15 States.

At an event held on Saturday as part of HMA’s 48th anniversary, Dr E Anand of the NGO received the award. According to a press release, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan announced Dr Anand’s name for the award.

He received the award from Sumit Deb, chairman of NMDC and Sanjay Kapoor, HMA president.

