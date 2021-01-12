NMDC implements ERP solution

This will help to integrate and consolidate all the business process end-to-end and will lead to improvement in operational efficiency

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: NMDC, India’s largest iron-ore miner, announced implementation of SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution. This will help to integrate and consolidate all the business process end-to-end and will lead to improvement in operational efficiency.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said: “NMDC has been focusing on optimum utilisation of resources by adopting latest technological initiatives. The ERP will place NMDC in a different league in mining sector.”

This project has been implemented under the guidance of Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance). He said this brings in more transparency in NMDC’s business operations and will also form a backbone for the future digital initiatives. The project took 21 months.

Directors PK Satpathy, Alok Kumar Mehta, Somnath Nandi and other senior officers of NMDC were present, a release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .