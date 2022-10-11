Hyderabad-based BioReform makes biodegradable bags

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based BioReform figured in the list of seven startups selected for receiving funding and guidance from Atal Incubation Center Foundation at Goa Institute of Management (AIC-GIM).

AIC-GIM conducted the Single-Use Plastics (SUP) challenge to address demand and waste in the food and beverages industry. Bioreform produced biodegradable bags. They could even be customised including printing and branding.

“Getting selected from among 78 other driven startups is a big deal to us. Other than the funding, AIC-GIM helped us gain easy access to the market,” said Mohammed Azhar Mohiuddin, Founder and CEO, BioReform. Other selected startups are Bare Necessities Zero Waste Solutions, Ibanss, Ecopak, Kagzi Bottles, Kasoi India, and Srishti Lifescience, a release said.

“The SUP Challenge is taking place all over the globe as many are realising the importance of avoiding this climate catastrophe. AIC-GIM will provide the selected startups with access to market, funding, and mentorship,” said Rajesh Joshi, AIC-GIM CEO.