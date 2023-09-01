Hyderabad-based man donates stationery items worth Rs 5 lakh to govt school students

Sangishetti Babu donated school bags, pads, pens, compass boxes and steel water bottles to 155 students of government schools.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:18 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Adilabad: In memory of his parents, Sangishetti Babu, a Hyderabad-based person sponsored school bags, stationery and steel water bottles worth Rs 5 lakh to students of different government schools in Bheempur mandal on Friday. Babu donated school bags, pads, pens, compass boxes and steel water bottles to 155 students of government schools in Karanji (T), Arli (T), Pippalkot and Bheempur mandal centre.

He then gave away water bottles to 1,493 students studying in several parts of this mandal. He said that he was serving the community in memory of his late parents Yadamma and Shankar. Representatives of the foundation Jeevan Kumar, Sameer, headmistresses Manne Eliya, Shilpa, Jyothi, Headmasters Bhumanna, Santosh, Srikanth and many others were present.