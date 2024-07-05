Hyderabad-based Marut Drones receives FTCCI Excellence Award for Product Innovation

Marut's AG365 with Direct Seeding Device was recognized as the winner in Product Innovation Small Medium Enterprises category

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 09:02 PM

Hyderabad: Marut Drones has received the FTCCI Excellence Award 2023-24 for Excellence in Product Innovation – Small Medium Enterprises. The award was presented by Telangana’s apex trade and industry body for Marut’s Revolutionary Direct Seeding Device, which had received the World’s First Utility patent for a term of 20 years, under the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970 earlier this year.

Telangana IT&EC Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu handed over the award to Marut Drones at the Federation House in Hyderabad.

With this innovation, Marut Drones endeavors to facilitate the widespread adoption of direct seeding drones for rice cultivation at the grassroots level. The patent is for a multi-utility attachment, enabling farmers to utilize drones not only for pesticide spraying but also for direct seeding, thereby accelerating Return on Investment (ROI). The drone enables the aerial dispersion of diverse rice seeds through a meticulously designed multi-nozzle mechanism.

Speaking on the ocassion, Mr. Prem Kumar Vislawath, CEO and Founder of Marut Drones said, “We are honored to be recognized as a FTCCI Excellence Award Winner. This award is a validation of our team’s hard work and unwavering dedication. The accolade reflects Marut’s vision to fortify food security efforts with its technology. We are committed to position India as a global drone hub with our research and innovation.”

Marut’s efforts to promote the adoption of direct seeding in rice cultivation using drone technology opens avenues for rural employment and disrupt the global rice market.