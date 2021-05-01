Hyderabad-based NGOs join hands to help frontline workers

Give Hope Foundation and Orka Cafe have started a campaign as part of which protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals are being provided to frontline staff

Hyderabad: Extending help to frontline workers during the Covid-19 second wave, Give Hope Foundation and Orka Cafe have started a campaign as part of which protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals are being provided.

They also provided these kits to the staff of Banjara Hills Police Station. Give Hope Foundation has been actively working with the Language and Culture department of Telangana to host ULLASS 2021 to salute Covid warriors which was scheduled mid-year 2021.

Orka Cafe and others have been supporting various drives and activities in the meantime as they are a CSR, 12A and Udyam MSME registered Trust. They have conducted various activities like supplying food and groceries at old age homes, orphanages, schools and masks and sanitizers to police and sanitation workers.

In addition, Orka Cafe is also doing quarantine meals with recipes to bring seven days of immunity boosting food and beverages like soaked almonds, turmeric milk, kadha, raagi mudhde, etc., details of which can be had from Ph. 9121444124.

