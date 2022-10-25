Eat out without guilt at these restaurants

By Ruchi rai Sohni Published: Published Date - 03:58 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: Planning to go the healthy route while not cancelling out on plans with friends? Well, you can still go out and chill with friends while having healthy food outside instead.

While the people of the city have opted to go healthy, the restaurant owners have come up with places people can go to for healthy food. So you don’t have to worry about those calories while enjoying food outside with your friends. For all the health-conscious people, here are a few healthy cafes in Hyderabad that also follow farm-to-table concepts:

Sage Farm Cafe

Located on Road No 62A, Jubilee Hills, it’s one of the first cafes to introduce the concept of farm-to-table meals. This place is known for its fresh, healthy, and protein-rich food. Ingredients for all the meals are carefully harvested and handpicked from their farms.

Sante Spa Cuisine

This place, situated on Road No 92, Jubilee Hills, has made its mark for serving delicious healthy food and Instagrammable dishes. They have juices that are mostly detox, chlorophyll, and matcha rich. Their appetisers are ragi-based while main courses have an option of vegan, gluten-free, amino-rich, protein-rich, and high fibre. They also have shakes made with soya, almond, coconut, as well as fresh A2 milk and guilt-free desserts made of natural sweeteners.

Sacred Earth Cafe

This rooftop café in Madhapur has a theme-based calendar. They have a theme planned for each day of the week like ‘Meat-free Monday’, and they are making an effort to make people cut down their intake of meat, and help achieve the larger goal of healthy living. The other days include out-of-the-box Tuesdays, wisdom Wednesdays, art-walk Thursdays, hula hooping or fire spinning Fridays, musical night Saturdays, and relaxing soulful Sundays.

Orka Café

In the mood to eat junk without having to cheat or feel guilty? Head over to Orka Café at Nandagiri Hills, as this place makes healthy versions of all your favourite dishes. Their biryani is a classic with a healthy twist for all health-conscious biryani lovers.

Modati Mudda

This complete millet kitchen in Vanasthalipuram is where all dishes are made with millets. At breakfast, one can expect ragi idli, millet dosa, java, uttapam, and pesarattu. Popular dishes during lunch are Jonna rotte, tomato bhath, ragi sangati, kora khichdi, and salads. Those who have a sweet tooth can try the omega, calcium, and iron laddus.