Hyderabad-based Nutraceutical startup plans expansion

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:46 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Nutraceutical startup, Fitday, announced its plan to open 50 stores by 2023 pan-India. As part of its expansion plan, the startup will set up 50 brick-and-mortar stores pan-India by 2023 with an approximate investment of Rs 60 crore. While simultaneously ramping up its online presence, Fitday hopes to be the ultimate solution provider for those seeking a healthy and fulfilling life.

Fitday founder Suresh Raju said, “We have created an ecosystem combining R&D, products, and services to ensure health and wellness for all.” The parent company Genomelabs, focuses mainly on product research, formulation, manufacturing, and product sales. “Products-wise, we offer various health and nutrition products, immunity boosters, dietary supplements, to name a few, while we cater to pediatrics, sports nutrition, general health, and geriatrics,” he added.

The startup has professionals from the sports, nutrition, holistic and medical wellness realms to help the clients gain the expert advice and additional support they seek, through the platform.

Currently, Fitday hosts over 1,000 nutraceutical and wellness SKUs. Despite having launched in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, the Genomelabs products alone on the Fitday platform reported Rs 3 crore in sales during the last fiscal year.

