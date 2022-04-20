Hyderabad-based rural startup Hesa acquires digital market tech platform GullyBuy

Wed - 20 April 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based rural technology startup Hesa announced acquisition of Pune-based GullyBuy, a digital market technology platform, based out of Pune. The deal size is not disclosed.

GullyBuy’s software helps consumers compare local/city merchants to buy products. With this, Hesa will include last-mile sales enablement on its platform more efficiently. Founded in 2019, GullyBuy offers technology that simplifies local shopping experience through a digital marketplace that directly connects buyers and stores in neighbourhoods (gullies) across India.

The acquisition of GullyBuy will strengthen Hesa’s presence in rural geographies and empower village level entrepreneurs (Hesaathis) to manage last mile e-commerce capabilities. This will ensure a faster, smoother and simplified shopping experience for end users.

Leveraging technology and its 32,000 and growing on ground workforce , Hesa connects the rural population for buying, selling, promoting, marketing, services and more. The supply chain and user-friendly application programming iInterface (API), allows Hesa to create business and employment opportunities in remote areas.

“We are excited to announce our first acquisition of GullyBuy. Its mobile first technology is aligned with Hesa’s vision of curating unique solutions for rural India. The IP and software acquisition of GullyBuy will further enable Hesa to execute and manage large scale operations,” said Vamsi Udayagiri, Founder and CEO of Hesa.

“Our technology combined with Hesa’s commerce platform will empower their network of rural entrepreneurs via new business capabilities. With innovative solutions for local stores, a segment that has been underserved by the digital economy, our objective together is ease of management for local businessmen with rapid scale,” said Swati Deodhar, GullyBuy Co-founder.

Hesa has over 32,000 micro entrepreneurs on its platform across five States in India. With more than 65 brand partnerships and about 60 lakh consumer base, Hesa is working towards ease of commerce and business in rural India through its technology platform.

