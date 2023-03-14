Hyderabad-based Sortizy is one-stop place for all things food

Offers smart grocery shopping, content from food bloggers, recipe recommendations, meal planning, managing kitchen inventory, and more

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 11:22 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

SURBHI GUHA, Founder of Sortizy

Hyderabad: The challenges of finding food of one’s preference in a new place could be many. Oriented to certain cuisine, particular taste choices and way of preparation over a period of time, sudden changes in them could be disturbing for many.

After facing the challenges of managing food choices on her own when shifting to a new city, Surbhi Guha built ‘Sortizy’, a food-focused social commerce platform, that offers smart grocery shopping, content from food bloggers, recipe recommendations, meal planning, managing kitchen inventory, and more.

“We are on a mission to enable 450 million millennials and Gen Z to conveniently manage their growing food choices by offering them a one-stop place for everything needed to run their kitchen at home,” says Surbhi Guha, founder of Hyderabad-based Sortizy.

The food-focused app has been incubated by WeHub and IIT Hyderabad, who provided all sorts of support to expand the start-up by giving them access to mentors, and business networking opportunities while continuing to guide them.

Sharing her experience, the 26-year-old, who started her adventure in the start-up industry three years ago, says, “I received tremendous support from my family and I also faced people pulling me down with their opinions.”

Some people in the society still need to adjust their mindsets, she continues, as “they used to caution me against starting this path, pointing out the challenges female entrepreneurs face in order to survive”.

After witnessing the support of WeHub to empower women, Surbhi believes that young women need to stay motivated and encouraged to pursue their dreams and passion with courage.