Hyderabad-based startup offers personalised healthcare

Hyderabad: Big data and AI/ML are being used in conjunction in various sectors across the world including startups in various sectors. Hyderabad-based startup Healthanlytx is one such company that utilises those tech avenues with an aim to offer preventive, personalised healthcare to people. An interesting story about this startup is that since the Covid-19 pandemic started, their journey required them to get into Covid-testing and enabled them to conduct over 6,000 Covid tests in Hyderabad.

About the invention of this one-year-old startup, its co-founder Anirudh Reddy KR says, “I was working in the corporate sector as an analyst and later moved to healthcare companies. I noticed a significant gap in the services offered and services required. All that the diagnostic companies do is conduct tests and maintain a statistical record to know what kind of business they can expect but don’t offer anything specific to the customers. I felt something better could be done to suit individual healthcare.”

He teamed up with co-founder Jaswanth Matam, who was his colleague at a healthcare company. “We wanted to provide personalised healthcare suiting individual needs and also make certain aspects of healthcare as accessible as ordering food online. We want to provide individual analysis to make healthcare accessible and affordable in the longer run,” he says.

At Healthanalytx, they keep records of individual data, analyse it with the vast statistical data they have, and provide a personalised healthcare path to their customers. They partnered with a diagnostic lab as aggregators for home-sample collection for various diagnostic tests. “We primarily wanted data and hired trained phlebotomists to collect samples as and when we got requirements. We now have over 20,000 patient records and aim to achieve 1 lakh records this year,” shares Anirudh.

Their necessity to collect data had an unintended, positive side-effect, as immediately after the nationwide unlock, they ended up providing thousands of Hyderabadis a safe way of Covid-19 testing.

“After the government relaxed restrictions on Covid testing, we were able to serve people effectively in these unprecedented times as our trained testing personnel took every precaution as people were scared to visit a testing centre,” says Jaswanth. “We were among the first in Hyderabad to offer Covid-19 RTPCR testing at doorstep, at an affordable cost. We are capable of handling any test that can be done through picking up blood, throat swab etc. samples at home,” he adds.

