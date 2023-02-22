Hyderabad-based Workruit to collaborate with 500 colleges in Tier 1, Tier 2 cities

Under the partnerships, students can build cover letters and professional resumes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:04 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: City-based Workruit, an AI-powered career and recruitment platform, announced plans to collaborate with over 500 colleges in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities with its flagship product Resume Builder.

Under the partnerships, students can build cover letters and professional resumes. Features include resume templates, video resumes, AI-resume analysis, job description and tips and suggestions. It will also support templates with college branding. Students will get a unique resume URL that can be shared. The college gets access to companies which are a part of Workruit network for internships, placements, guest lectures and mentor connect.

“Recruiters face challenges while screening resumes. Job seekers are also unable to display resumes that distinguish them. Workruit Resume Builder is a web and mobile tool that addresses this,” said Manikanth Challa, CEO of Workruit.